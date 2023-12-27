Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 711 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.72. 170,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.