Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 960 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Gentex were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 382,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,030. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

