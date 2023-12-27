Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.62.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $21,363,614 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $585.47. 100,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.90 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.99 and a 12 month high of $588.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

