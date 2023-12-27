Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 33.6% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $3,612,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.61. The company had a trading volume of 768,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

