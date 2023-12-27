Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $590.70. The company had a trading volume of 156,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,216. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $594.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.55 and a 200 day moving average of $495.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.