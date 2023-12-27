Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. 7,062,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.