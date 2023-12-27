Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $13.19 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.10% of Trimble worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $783,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. 315,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

