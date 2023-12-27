Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $16.54 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

LHX traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.35. 222,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

