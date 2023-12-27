Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.22% of Dolby Laboratories worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,135,000 after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 18.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. 130,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,989. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $91.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

