Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 714,848 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

