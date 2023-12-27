Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 2.07% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 440.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 160,792 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. 5,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,464. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.