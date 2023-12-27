Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 526,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

