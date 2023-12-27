Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $567,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,924. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

