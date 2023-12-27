Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $569,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.59. 239,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,346. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $260.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

