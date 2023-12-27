Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,878. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

