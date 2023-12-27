Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.37. 907,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,501. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

