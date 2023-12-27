Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.9% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $427.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.92. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

