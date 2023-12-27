Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $217,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,396. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

