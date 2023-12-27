Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 1,352 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $274.48. The stock had a trading volume of 96,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

