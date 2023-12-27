Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 17,683 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. 834,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

