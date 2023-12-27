Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 1,885 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.17% of Catalent worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after buying an additional 603,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,757,000 after buying an additional 337,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,048,000 after acquiring an additional 165,814 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. 286,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,697. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

