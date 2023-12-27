Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 500 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,299,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,077,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.43. 126,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,573. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $217.05 and a twelve month high of $274.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

