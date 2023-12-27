Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,909. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.