Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,917 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $254,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.1 %

KVUE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,752,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

