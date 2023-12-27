Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,801. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

