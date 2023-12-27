Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.81. 619,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,676. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

