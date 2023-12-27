Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 706,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 13,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 35,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.01. The company had a trading volume of 284,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $126.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.