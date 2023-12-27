Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.33. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $229.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

