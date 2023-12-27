Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 177 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

DUK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.18. 943,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,190. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.