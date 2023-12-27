Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 370 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $236.81. The company had a trading volume of 210,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,965. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

