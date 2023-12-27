Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 503 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. 1,267,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

