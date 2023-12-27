Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 8,730 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,127 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.26. 717,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $586.90 and its 200-day moving average is $543.17. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.