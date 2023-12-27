Norris Perne & French LLP MI Trims Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 2.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.56% of Allison Transmission worth $29,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. 228,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,813. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

