Northland Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.