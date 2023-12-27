NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $674.62 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

