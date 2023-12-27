Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.