Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Decreased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.58. 1,239,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,603. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

