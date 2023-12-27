Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

