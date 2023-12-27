Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.46. 1,595,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $464.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

