Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,895,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669,502 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 2.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.21% of NU worth $71,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 647.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NU by 804.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,861,000 after buying an additional 22,192,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,050,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

