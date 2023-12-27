Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.60. 121,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

