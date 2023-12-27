Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 15,746 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.3 %

IR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. 347,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.