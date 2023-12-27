Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 37,141 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,708. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,290,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,324 shares of company stock worth $12,404,720 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.