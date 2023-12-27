Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $11,983,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.18.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.80. 65,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.22. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $384.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

