Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $256,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of WEX by 835.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.92. 40,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average is $185.91. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.88 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

