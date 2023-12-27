Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 12,771 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 271,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.9% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 147,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,087.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

