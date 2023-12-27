Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 836 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,398.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,405.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,430.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

