Oak Thistle LLC Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

