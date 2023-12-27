Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 495,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,860. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

