Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 481.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,844. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

